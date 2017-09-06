Karthik Sargur has come up with interesting characterisations in his next outing Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja.

The film is about food and features Aravinnd Iyer, Arohi Narayan and Priyanka Thimmesh in the lead. Aravinnd plays a passionate cook in the film, Priyanka as a simple Christian girl Sarah and Arohi comes as Vedavalli.The film is now in its third schedule and the team will be heading to Kolar from September 9. Priyanka says that the film has been set like a recipe for life, with many flavours brought in by different characters.

“Karthik has come up with a rare story that is a mix of spice, sweetness and bitterness, told through each of his characters. It is like trying to get the recipe for life right,” she says.

Priyanka



The actress says that she plays someone eight years older than her real self. “I am 21 but Sarah is 28, and she is in charge of an old-age home,” Priyanka reveals. “The character has many layers, that is one of the reasons I accepted this film.

”The filmmakers had only given her one instruction. “I was told not to wear make up and be natural,” she says.

“I was asked to look like a regular girl, so the only accessories I carry are a scarf, spectacles and lipstick. The director wanted me to look exactly like I did when I went for the auditions. To be frank, I am like Sarah in real life too.”

Priyanka, who is now on her fourth film, is impressed by Karthik’s style of direction. “We are not asked to rehearse the dialogues before the shot, we are told to simply react to a situation. It is a unique way of filmmaking,” she says.Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja is being produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Rakshit Shetty and Hemanth M Rao.

It has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Ravindranath.

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her big Malayalam debut Kayamkulam Kochunni with director Rosshan Andrrews, the shooting for which will start from mid September 10 at Mangaluru.

“I am looking forward to working with the well-known director and actor Nivin Pauly,” she says.