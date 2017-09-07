Gymnast-turned-actor Gowri Shankar who is popularly known as Gowrishikar, is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Rajahamsa, which will hit the screens this Friday.

The actor started his career with Jokaale. The film’s trailer and music has garnered positive reviews and this has boosted the actor’s confidence. He says, “I took up this film after putting in a lot of thought.

The trailer and songs are viewed by at least 3 lakh people, which means for me and the team, it is like we have won half the battle.” The actor now hopes that the audience will have a similar response for the film as well. He has also turned producer for the film with his friends support. “I play the lead in the film and I chose to project the content as hero.

I want it to work out well for all of us. Rajahamsa is a commercial entertainer that has a mix of romance, love, action, but what sets all apart is its fresh treatment, which we have brought out with dialogues, songs and lyrics,” he says. Rajahamsa will be released in 100 theatres and also stars Ranjani Raghavan, who is popular for her lead role serial Putgowri Maduve.

The film has music by Joshua Sridhar and cinematography by Arur Sudhakar.