Director Suri, is stepping on gas for his movie, Tagaru and is spending most of his time on the sets. Word is that he has a hectic schedule and is working on a war footing to see that the anticipation for the movie is justified.

Suri

He wants to complete the shoot as soon as possible. The film with an ensemble cast starring Shivarajkumar, Bhavana, Manvitha Harish, has Dhananjay playing the antagonist role for the first time along with Vasishta Simha.

Into the last phase of shooting, at Udupi, Suri reveals to City Express that he will not be shooting in Goa for the moment as was planned earlier. “We recently shot a major episode with actor Devaraj, Shivanna and Manvitha Harish in Bengaluru and now at another location from Sunday,” says the director.

A lot of the work has been done by the art department at Udupi where the shooting will take place for the next three days. “This will be follow with the climax scene in Bengaluru,” he adds

Suri, had originally conceived a period of 95 days for the on location shoot. Tagaru has now completed almost 80 days of shooting. “I require another 10 to 15 days of time to complete the talkie portions after which I will have a song sequence to shoot with Bhavana,” he says.

According to Suri, Tagaru is consuming a lot of my time. Actors, technicians and of course the script demands it. I am not here to gauge success and failure of a film. I am happy to be in the learning process ,” he adds. The film is produced by KP Srikanth and has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by

Mahendra Simha.