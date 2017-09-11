Kannada industry has a special place in Ilaiyaraaja’s family,” said Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is making in roads into Sandalwood with Pon Kumaran’s, Gowdru Hotel starring Prakash Rai, Rachan Chandra, Vedhika and Anant Nag.

Yuvan Shankar Raja

The music director was in Bengaluru on Saturday and attended the audio launch of the film. Yuvaraj, who prefers his music to speak says, “It is quite emotional for me.

Reason, my dad started his career from Kannada industry as a guitarist to GK Venkatesh.

And me starting with this film, has a connect to my father. I thank the team for this opportunity. I am looking forward to get feedback from the people now,” he said.