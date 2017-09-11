Telugu movie Arjun Reddy has won applause from all corners. Filmmakers across languages are appreciating this movie’s unique storyline.

While director Suri shared words of appreciation after watching the film, director Pawan Kumar has turned a fan of Arjun Reddy and he even called up the film’s actor Vijay Sai Deverakonda to convey this.

A still from Arjun Reddy

Pawan was in Hyderabad to attend the Karnataka Film Festival, organised by Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, where his latest film Ondu Motteya Kathe was screened along with Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and Kirik Party. The director was invited to the success party where he happened to meet the cast and director of Arjun Reddy.

“Though it has shades of a love story, I liked the director’s treatment of the film and the lead actor’s performance,” he says. But, at the event, Pawan was surprised to learn that he is a known name in Tollywood circuit, as Lucia’s director.

Pawan Kumar

Pawan says, “We know the value of our work when we are recognised by our films. It was very humbling to know how well they knew the making of Lucia, even in minute detail. In fact, I was overwhelmed when I heard that a few directors had kept it as study material. They made me feel like a star over there.” The director was happy to meet senior actor Venkatesh at the party.

So, is there any movie in the offing, from the Telugu actor and Kannada director? “I liked his acting and we are discussing if there a project, with a unique subject, which we can work on,” says Pawan.