The first look of Jaggesh’s new film was revealed on Sunday on the actor’s twitter handle. In an all new avatar, Jaggesh is seen holding a gun and looks like a baddie. The film has a unique name, 8MM, which marks the directorial debut of A Harikrishna.

Jaggesh

Last week, City Express had reported that the actor playing the lead will be seen in a negative role potraying the hat of a serial killer. The newly released picture in Jaggesh’s twitter handle is one proof of the actor’s new role. All credit to the actor’s new look goes to the top make up man,

Madhegowda who has been associated with Jaggesh for over the last 35 years. “I am an ardent devotee of lord Raghavendra and it his blessings on me. This was a much needed subject for an actor, who is looking for a change,”says Jaggesh.

The reference to 8 mm is to the size of the bullet and said to open the storyline of the film. “A normal person, when provoked by his family and friends and let him down is propelled to take a wrong path. He becomes a serial killer. Money plays a crucial part in this thriller,” explains Jaggesh, who says that this film is going to be rustic and raw.

Jaggesh says that his inspiration to play this the role, was his friend and superstar Rajinikanth. “After a certain age with enormous experience, he decided to come out of his regular roles and is now taking up films that speaks of his age and experience. I took a cue from him,” he reveals.

A Harikrishna

The actor says that he had to let go of at least 8 offers, and in fact took time to change his over all personality for the character. “I was tired to play the same kind of roles. Now that I am settled and am in a position to take forward the kind of roles I want to do,” he adds.

8MM has music by Judah Sandy and Vincent will be its cinematographer.

A grand muhurath planned on September 22 with Yash doing the clap and producer Rockline Venkatesh switching on the camera and Munirathna also being the chief guest on the occasion.