Sudheer Shanbhoge’s debut directorial Ananthu V/s Nusrath will feature Vinay Rajkumar as a lawyer. Meanwhile, there are speculations that the team that was in search of its heroine has found Nusrath in Latha Hegde.

This Kannada actress, based out of New Zealand, is making her debut with Mahesh Babu’s Athiratha opposite Chetan, and has been a favourite after the release of this movie’s trailer and songs. A few filmmakers have taken note too and Sudhir approached her to play Nusrath in his movie.

The director does not confirm Latha’s casting and says that he needs some time to reveal details of the heroine.

But our sources say, “The film being a romcom, the team is very particular about having a beautiful Kannada heroine. After much searching, they have settled on Latha Hegde and director seems happy with the choice.

The film’s muhurath took place on September 4 and the team is all set to start from October first week, a photoshoot has been planned with the actress.”

Ananthu v/s Nusrath will have music by Sunadh Goutam and Abhishek Kasargod as its cinematographer.