Vijay Sai Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy has been the most talked about film not just in Tollywood, but across industries. Writer and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who came up with this one-of-a-kind film in Telugu, is now much in demand. Meanwhile, filmmakers are keen on retelling the story in other languages.

Yash

While Dhanush is said to have bought its Tamil rights, our very own Rockline Venkatesh has bought the rights for a Kannada remake. Though we do not know how much money exchanged hands, we heard that the filmmaker wants to keep the same rough-rustic feel in the Sandalwood version too.

Now the question is who can play the character in Kannada. And, all fingers point to actor Yash, who is known for his raw masculine charm. We hear that even Rockline Venkatesh, who is much impressed by Arjun Reddy, believes that only Yash can do justice to this role and has even approached the ‘Rocking Star’ for the Kannada remake. Our industry source says, “Though the story has a universal appeal, it did draw from Vijay Devarakonda’s image, and the Kannada remake will have changes to make the best of Yash’s image.”

The movie, which is said to be a modern tale of Devdas, is about an orthopaedic surgeon and the reckless life he leads after a failed lover affair.Our source says, “The lead needs to carry a raw and rugged appeal and the filmmakers believe that only Yash can fit the bill, therefore they have approached him.”

Rockline Venkatesh

Rockline does not believe in only buying the rights to reproduce a movie frame to frame, he will want to make sure that the spirit of it is conveyed with the right cast. With Yash we must say that he made the right choice.

Whether Yash will be wearing the KGF look in this remake or if he will do the film only after Harsha’s Raana is what we need to wait and see.Rockline Venkatesh in the meantime is gearing up for the release of his Malayalam venture Villain starring Mohanlal, Vishal and Hansika Motwani, which we hear will see a Vijayadashmi release.

While his next production VIP (Vrutti Illada Padavidara) in Kannada is readying for its theatrical release, the producer is also set to start work on his next with director Priya V.

She is making her Kannada debut with a film that has Radhika Pandit and Nirup Bhandari playing the leads.