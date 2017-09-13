While Darshan is busy getting into his character Duryodhana on the sets of his 50th film, Kurukshetra, the actor gears up for the release of Tarak. The Prakash Jayaram directorial is with the Censor Board and hoping for a festive release on Vijayadashmi. Meanwhile, there are speculations on who he will be working with for his 51st.

Producers have been waiting for his call sheet but knowing Darshan, he will stick to earlier commitments. He has reportedly confirmed that his next after Kurukshetra will be with producer Shylaja Nag and B Suresh.

Who will be helming this project? And producer Shylaja Nag is happy to share that Pon Kumar will be directing Darshan. The director, of films like Vishnuvardhana, Chaarulatha is just done with the audio launch of Gowdru Hotel starring Prakash Rai and Vedhika. He is now working on the movie’s post production and it should be done by month end. After that, he will work on Darshan’s 51st.

Viewers would be curious about the subject, Pon Kumar would pick for Darshan, but Shylaja says it is too early to reveal a oneliner. “But it would be a full-on entertainer with a mix of love and action, tailormade for Darshan,” she says.

She shares another interesting tidbit about V Harikrishna’s role in the film. “He will be scoring music for this yet-to-titled-project, and for the first time he will be trying his hand at scripting and screenplay-writing along with director Pon Kumar,” she says.



Technicians for the movie will be decided as well as the cast will be finalised. “We plan to go on floors once Darshan is completely done with Kurukshetra,” she says.

Meanwhile, Sandesh N’s film Wodeyar with Darshan to be directed Pavan Wadeyar is also on track. Director Tarun Sudhir, MD Sridhar and Prem are readying their scripts and will commence work once the actor gives a green signal.