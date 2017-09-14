Mayuri Kyatari does not want to be just another face on the silver screen, therefore she is taking a stand. She will part of her first single music video, Girl not Sin, an English song written and composed by Abee Chhajed on everyday restrictions placed on women.

This song is close to her, she says, and it also sends a message out to the larger society. Trailer of the song will be released tomorrow and the song, a week later.

She wants to dedicate her first single to all the girls, says Mayuri. “It is about how a girl compromises her happiness everyday, she is controlled from her birth, how to sit, walk or talk. She can’t dress the way she wants to or choose her friends, she cannot stay out late night or party.

This single is on how a girl feels when she is stopped from doing everything, just because of her gender,” she says, adding, “I accepted it because it speaks up for girls.”

The song made under Vishal Mehta and Abee Production is sung by Shivangi Bhayana. Shot in Pattaya, with choreography by Amyth Syal and Rahul Arora, the song also features its cinematographer Vishal Mehta along with the actress. The two have also worked on a Hindi song, which will be released shortly.