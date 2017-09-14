Yogaraj Bhat’s latest directorial Mugulu Nage, starring Ganesh, is running its third week in theatres and still has housefull shows. The film will spread smiles across borders.It will be released widely across the US, with screening in more than 50 theatres; this will be a first for a Kannada film. The movie will then travel to Singapore, Australia, and the Middle East among other countries.

Ganesh

Ganesh, Bhatru and the team are now planning their travel to the US. An overwhelmed director tells City Express, “I was happy to see ‘housefull’ boards in spite of heavy rains in Bengaluru. Now that the sun is back, we see more and more audiences coming in with smiles. I am thankful for that.” Apparently, there is a waiting audience abroad and they have already booked tickets for the shows.”

“It is only because of the demand that the distributors are planning to take it to as many screens as possible, and I am happy to spread the happiness,” he says.

With all the popularity, will Bhatru keep the same style in his future scripts? Bhatru replies, “I have always gone by what I like and,to connect to the audience, I pay attention to the audio track and ensure that we have unique characters. Every film that wins over an audience is a rebirth for the director, likewise Mugulu Nage is a rebirth. Every film is a child birthed by the director, and then it goes to school.”

Mahabharata needs time

As for helming Mahabharata, Bhatru says, “The project will take time as it has three big investors coming together. It is also a subject that can’t be done overnight.”

‘Waiting to write the best for Sudeep’

Yogaraj Bhat confirms that he will work with Sudeep for a project, to be produced by MN Kumar, and that he is currently working on its script.

So, what would be the subject? “It will be tailor made for the actor’s image,” he replies.

“Sudeep is a fine artist with an international appeal, who has knowledge of contemporary performance. I have shared a few scripts of mine with him but I believe that my best script is yet to be written, and it will be for the versatile star.

Going by his directorials such as Autograph, Shanti Nivasa and Swathi Muthu, he seems to have a classical bent. So I would want to stay as close as possible to that, adding more dimensions to it,” says Bhatru, adding, “I am excited to work on a script for Sudeep, and it now being written. Meanwhile, I need to sit with the actor for another round of discussions, which will be done once he is back from his shoot.”