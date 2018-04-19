After delivering an industry hit with Raajakumara, Puneeth Rajkumar and director Santhosh Ananddramm are coming together for the second time. There is a lot of interest around it in the industry and among moviegoers.

Fans hopes that details of the movie will be released on Dr Rajkumar's birthday. Our source tells us that the title of the movie is yet to be decided.

The source drops a hint though, that the title will be selected from one of Rajkumar's films. So, we can expect a repeat of one 205 movie titles associated with the legend.

director Santosh Ananddramm

Apparently, director has put down three titles that are apt for the subject, and the team has been asked to vote for a winner. Our source says, “It is interesting that Santhosh Ananddram is taking so much effort over the title.”

Puneeth fans have made a request to title the film Rajarathna but, the movie is on a social issue, and the makers felt that this title would not sit right. Our source says, “Whatever title is finally picked, it will definitely make an impact”.

The film will be produced under Hombable Films banner. We hear that the director is waiting for the elections to get over before discussing when the project can go on floors.

Till then, fans will be on a guessing game about the title.