Mahesh Kumar's directorial debut Ayogya, is in its last leg of shooting, and Rachita Ram wrapped up her portions on Wednesday. In Mandya, participating in the last day of her song sequence along with Sathish Ninasam, she says, "In contrast to the western look I had in Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, I got to experience the village lifestyle in Ayogya, and also got to use Mandya slang such as 'Enla nodthavini thumba athiyagi adthaediya hogla hinde'. Though Mandya and Bengaluru are part of Karnataka, there is a change in diction when it comes to speaking," says Rachita, who is also gearing up to dub for the film. She wants to better her Mandya slang before she heads to dubbing studio.

A still from Ayogya

"Each time, on the sets of Ayogya, I enjoyed a different aspect of living in a village world," she says. The makers are now left with the introductory shots, which they plan to start next week. The film, produced under Krystal Park Cinemas, will see its audio launch by mid May, will be released on 1 June.

Rachita Ram will now be juggling between two projects. While her next schedule for Seetharama Kalyana will begin from May 2, she will be also scheduling her dates for Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Natasaarvabhouma, which is directed by Pavan Wadeyar.