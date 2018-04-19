Yash, who has established himself as a successful actor and is now in the same league as Sandalwood's superstars, is planning to start his own production house soon.

This, he revealed to a fan on social media. When he was asked a question by a fan, he replied, "There has been a thought to start my own productions, and I want to encourage young and upcoming directors. They have been many new talents who have some fantastic stories, and they look for somebody to invest. I would want to associate with them," he wrote.

Meanwhile, he also wants to act in a film made under his own banner, says the actor. Still, in the early stage, Yash wants to plan everything well before taking on the responsibility of a production house.