Entry to the limelight was merely accidental for Kavya Gowda. The actor says, she was actually accompanying her friend for a reality show, just happened to audition and ended up getting selected. Otherwise, the debutante would have been an athlete at the National level. Having to establish herself in small screen with serial Gandhari, her plunge to silver screen happens to be with Buckaasuura.

" Entering the film industry was just by luck, and something that never crossed my mind," says Kavya Gowda, while speaking to City Express.

"The injury on my left leg took a toll on sports career and I had to stop running. It was while I was doing my MBA, I got an offer to be part of TV Series. Navaneeth, the director of Buckaasuura, felt I had talent, will perfectly fit the role and took me on board," she tells us.

A dream to be a sports person, but entering the tinsel town. "This is how my life has been. What I wished, I could never fulfill but what I didn't expect is coming to me in full force. In fact, it has turned out to be good for me, in terms of name, fame and money," says Kavya, who has decided to grab every opportunity. "I believe in the saying 'When opportunity knocks, open the door." I call it 'luck' and I want to consider everything with open arms. It will be a proud moment, the day people address my parents with my name because it is their encouragement that has brought me till here," she adds.

Kavya, face of at least 184 TV commercials got associated with top south Indian legendary actors Kamal Haasan, Nagarajuna and Mammootty. Having worked in the small screen made it easier for her to face arch lights for a film.

"When it comes to serials, we do at least 19 to 20 scenes per day whereas in films, we at the most do 'action' 'cut' for 2 to 3 scenes. It becomes easy when it comes to dialogue delivery and there is scope for improvisation. With TV series, you become a household name, but films is not a everyday opportunity," she explains.

Buckaasuura. is a suspense thriller, in which she plays a laywer and is paired opposite Rohit, the lead actor in the film. "I was so excited to play a lawyer and I even went to meet some lawyers at Majestic only to get hold of the character. But our director said, it wasn't necessary and he just wanted us to follow his direction. As lawyer Amrutha, I don't argue much and I am the soul of the story."

What has caught the fancy of filmmakers we ask and Kavya has a list. "I am beautiful, intelligent, a good performer and dedicated. These are the qualities, what filmmakers find in me and are happy to associate with me," she says.

Even though it's raining serial offers and films, Kavya wants to wait for April 27 before she makes her next move. "It all depends on the feedback, I get from my first film as it helps to decide what comes next," she signs off.