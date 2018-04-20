Rustum is stuntmaster Ravi Varma’s directorial venture, and he is leaving no stone unturned in making it a memorable experience.

Roping Shivarajkumar in the lead, Varma is making sure he has an equally perfect cast. While Shraddha Srinath will be paired opposite the ‘Century star’ in the female lead and Mayuri playing the role of the sister, the director throws another surprise by bringing in more than one antagonist to his film.

Interestingly, he has brought in diverse actors from across south India. As of date, Ravi Varma has brought on board popular south Indian actor Harish Uttaman, director-turned-actor J Mahendran and newcomer Arjun Gowda, who will be facing off Shivarajkumar with Rustum.

Harish, known for his villainous roles in Gouravam, Pandiya Naadu and such films, has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu industries. He will now be making his Kannada debut with Rustum. Mahendran, a veteran director who is also popular for his antagonist role in Theri, has acted in Tamil films. He will now be making his mark in Sandalwood.

Arjun Gowda is from Karnataka and this will be his first project.

The director has more surprises in store, which he plans to reveal on the day of muhurath on April 24 - Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary. The film has Anoop Seelin as music director and Mahendra Simha as cameraman.