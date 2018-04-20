With Shivarajkumar-starrer Tagaru seeing phenomenal success in Karnataka and abroad, fans of director Suri have been waiting anxiously for news about his next venture.

Moviegoers had hoped that Suri would come out with Kaage Bangara, which is meant to be part 1 of the Kendasampige series, and in fact he had decided to take it up as his next project. But after much thought, the director has dropped the project completely and even tenders his apology for this to all his fans. He says, "I am sorry, I can't take the Kaage Bangara project forward due to unavoidable circumstances”.

However, the good news is that the Tagaru director is coming up with not one but two films. He is willing to share a few details about his first but, about his second, he will tell after a while.

"The first will be produced by Govindu who worked with me on Kendasampige. The film will be a joint venture between Ajay Pictures and Parimala Factory,” he says.

Interestingly, for another project, he is considering a story written by Deputy Superintendent of Police SK Umesh. The latter has handed over the script to the director. "I have started work on both the projects, which will go on for the next six months. Shooting will begin anytime soon," he says.

Daali aka Dhananajy, Suri's latest muse, will be working with the director in both his projects.

Dhananjay

Daali, the character in Tagaru created by Suri, has turned Dhananjay’s career around. The actor, as an antagonist, captured many hearts. It is little surprise, therefore, that Dhananjay has become director Suri's latest muse. The director is set on casting him in his next two films. “Our working relationship will continue for few more projects," says Suri. "Daali craze will live on but I am working with Dhananjay as a versatile actor. At present, I can't give out too many details but he will be seen in an extraordinary role”.

Dhananjay, on his part, has always wanted to work with directors like Suri. The director says, "At present, I am yet to find an actor of his stature. I want to work his skills as an actor to the fullest extent."

Box: ‘De-mon’ killed Kaage Bangara

Suri says that demonetisation was one of the bigger reasons for the stalling of Kaage Bangara. Kendasamige, which was meant as part II of the three-part series, was released in 2015 and in it the director had given us glimpse of part one.

"As the credits roll, after the movie ends, we had revealed the plot of part one, mentioning the dumping of Rs 40 crore. Unfortunately, the storyline has lost its relevance. I can't hold the audience’s attention repeating a story and my mind is not working anymore. So I decided to drop the series and move on with other interesting subjects," he says.