The shoot of Mahesh Kumar's directorial debut Ayogya comes to a close, with completion of the introduction song by lead actor Sathish Ninasam.

The song, which cost the producer Rs 35 lakh, was set in classic Mandya style, with Sathish alongside 90 dancers shaking their leg to the opening track Mandyada Halligella Evane Ole Leader.

Lyrics are written by Chethan Kumar, Arjun Janya composed the song and the dance sequence is choreographed by Murli Master. Ayogya produced by TR Chandra Shekar has Rachita Ram paired opposite the actor.