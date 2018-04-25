The news of Abhishek Ambareesh getting into tinsel town has only created a lot of anticipation amongst the cinegoers and industry circle. While it is confirmed that his debut will be made under Sandesh Productions, Nagashekar helming the launch vehicle of Abhishek and the film being titled Amar is yet to be officially confirmed.

Nagashekar

But going by the latest development, the project seems to be taking a good shape before it goes on floors. According to our source, a photoshoot is planned with the newbie, which is likely to take place during the 1st week of May. As for the film’s launch, the buzz is that the makers have fixed the muhurat date on Ambareesh’s birthday, which falls on May 29.

If all goes as per planned, this film is certain to make it special for Abhishek to have his film launched on his father’s birthday. Abhishek is among the crop of young actors, to debut in Sandalwood, and cinegoers are waiting to give him a warm welcome.