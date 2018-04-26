Producer Surrappa Babu, who announced his association with Sudeep for Kotigobba 3, had also stated that he is looking to release the film by December end this year. And, going by the latest news, it looks like, he is bang on target. The film's story, penned by Sudeep himself, is directed by newcomer Shiva Karthik. The film's muhurath was held on March 2 and the shooting has kickstarted from Wednesday, without much hoopla. The film is currently being shot in Hebbal, sans Sudeep, and even before finalising the heroine of the film.

Our source tells us that the makers have started off with the portions that doesn't require Sudeep and the lead cast, and is working with other actors, who have accommodated dates for this short schedule. This plan will help the makers to complete the shoot and release on time. Kotigobba 3 has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Shekar Chandru.

As per earlier reports, Sudeep would be juggling between two projects - Phailwan and Kotigobba 3 - and would schedule dates accordingly. The actor, who is currently on a family vacation, will be back on the sets of Ambi Ning Vaisyathoo from May 1 for 2 days for a song shoot. The actor will then wait to complete his pending portions for The Villain, before he starts with his two Kannada films. With a busy schedule ahead for Sudeep, what his plans are is something we will know in the coming days.