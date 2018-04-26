BENGALURU: With the state assembly polls just days away, the election heat seeems to have got to Sandalwood, too. This Friday, three Kannada movies related to political drama will hit the screens.

On April 27, national award-winning ‘Hebbet Ramakka’, directed by Nanjunde Gowda, ‘Dhwaja’, directed by Ashok Kashyap and ‘Kanoonaayana’, directed by T S Nagabharana will be released across the state.

While some say it could be just a co-incidence, others say the release is intentional. While the Tara Anooradha-starrer ‘Hebbettu Ramakka’, — which won the ‘Best Film’ in the regional category at the 65th National Film Awards in August 2017 — is about women’s reservation in politics, ‘Kanooraayana’ is about elections in villages. ‘Dhwaja’ is a story related to a political party worker’s murder.

A senior movie director, who did not wish to reveal his identity, said movie-making is an art as well as business.

“The director might be an artist, but the producer is a businessman. They employ all tricks in the trade to attract audiences, but if the movie is good, people do come and watch. But then, there is a need to attract them. Now that election fever is everywhere — media as well as social media — everyone is talking about elections and politics. At such a time, when movies related to similar topics are released, people tend to watch them. It’s true with sports too, as sports-related movies during sporting events will be a hit,’’ he said.

Tara, a popular actor and BJP MLC, has played the lead role of Ramakka in ‘Hebbetu Ramakka’. She told The New Indian Express, “These days, though reservation is provided for women from panchayath elections to higher elections, the film is about how even on winning the elections, a woman’s family members — including her husband — rule the roost. The movie is about the use and misuse of women’s reservations in elections.”

She said the film features how women’s reservation has become farcical as power is controlled by others and not the woman herself. When asked whether the film was planned to be released during election time, Tara said she was not sure. “It was supposed to release on April 20, but due to non-availability of theatres and screens, it was postponed for a week,’’ she said. “The team wanted to release the movie in April and was planning for the last two months. The movie is inspiring, and one should watch it,’’ she said.

‘Dhwaja’, a remake of the Tamil film ‘Kodi’, is a political thriller. It revolves around twins, one who is into politics, the other a pacifist. But when the politician gets killed, his twin adopts his sibling’s life and seeks revenge. The movie is directed by Ashok Kashyap. Noted director T N Seetharam, who also does a role in the movie, said it could be a co-incidence that the movie is being released now. “If the movie is good, audience will accept it anytime,’’ he said.

T S Nagabharana-directed ‘Kanooraayana’ has scenes releated to panchayath elections. “It’s not just election or politics in the movie. But it is a story which has these elements too,’’ said the director.

Some of the politics-related Kannada movies released earlier