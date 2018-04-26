As Karnataka goes to polls shortly, politicians are doing all they can to garner votes. And director and cinematographer Ashok Cashyap too is jumping on the election bandwagon by cashing in on the poll fever for his upcoming political thriller Dhwaja, slated to release this week.

He can’t thank his stars enough that his the film that he has been working on for a while now, is so rightly timed. "Call it an intention, but the film coming out now is definitely for a good reason," says the director, whose film is a remake of Tamil hit, Kodi.

"Dhwaja is a film for both those in power and the common man. The latter will especially be reminded of the advantages and the disadvantages the aam aadmi goes through during elections," he adds.

With Priyamani and newcomer Ravi as leads, Ashok says that Dhwaja also works as a love story. "A love story between two political leaders definitely makes for an interesting subject that comes with a message 'Love doesn't exists in politics'. As a woman politician, she goes to any extent to be at the hot seat,” he says, unable to contain his pride in casting Priyamani for the role, which he feels she was apt for.

As for bringing newcomer Ravi opposite Priyamani, Ashok says that his association with the actor goes back to a time when he worked as an assistant director in Uppi 2. "As a cinematographer, I used to interact with a lot of assistants, and found Ravi very aloof. In fact, when I learnt about his intention to enter the industry, I decided to cast him for my film,”he says.

Dhwaja is Ashok's fourth project as a director, and has 50 films to his credit as cinematographer. For this film, he has been both in front and behind the camera. “ Being a director and a DOP, you can manipulate the new actors according to his strength and weakness. Working as director and cinematographer was a double advantage. It was good to call the shots from both the ends," the director says.

But, he’s quick to add that the process has also been “very painful”. "I don't advise that both jobs should be done at the same time. Unless you want to lose a couple of kilos and turns a shade duskier like I have,” he chuckles.

The film also features Divya Uruduga, TN Seetharam, Tabala Nani, Veena Sundar amoung others. The music has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan and Chinna.