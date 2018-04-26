RJ-turned-actor Rohith, who saw success with his debut Karva, is now gearing up for the release of his second film, Bucckasuura. The film directed by Navaneeth also has him step in as a producer along with his team.

With the makers annoucing the title for the film as 'Hunger for Money', Rohith chuckles and says that he connects with it on a personal note."Everything in life is connected to money today," says the actor, referring to his personal journey of attempting to be an RJ, a politician and then an actor.

"Coming from a middle class background, I would see the differential treatment given to those with and without money. I wanted to bring about a change to the system which is why I wanted to enter politics. But I soon realised that politics was not a place for those without money,” says Rohit, who contested the elections in 2013 unsuccessfully.

Rohith

But he’s not lost hope, and promises to give politics a second attempt if the opportunity arises. In Buucckasuura , Rohith plays the role of a lawyer, and shares screen space with Ravichandran. "The role required a lot of preparation to be done before I faced the camera. But I wasn’t nervous facing a senior actor like Ravichandran. My homework helped me to perform better," he says.

Wheel of fortune

Rohith was overwhelmed with Yash promoting his film. “What was heartwarming was that Yash remembered how I had helped promote his films during my days as an RJ.

Today, tables have turned with him coming forward to help out with the promotion of my film,” he says.