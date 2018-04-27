A play inside a play, blurring fact and fiction inside the courtroom

Ranjani Madhavan By

BENGALURU: Can a woman be herself without the society judging her? How does society react to women who challenge its norms? These are some of the questions that are raised in the play Khaamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai. It is an adaptation of famed playwright Vijay Tendulkar’s play Shantata! Court Chaalu Aahe!

Ironically, the play, written over 50 years ago, seems relevant even today, with expectations and perceptions about women not having changed much.

The play that was originally written in Marathi, follows the format of a play inside a play. This version in Hindi is adapted by Saarthak productions and is directed by Shaurya Singh.

While the plot remains true to the original play, the characters are redefined and the pace of the play is faster. The plot follows a group of actors who get ready to perform a courtroom drama in a village. They begin rehearsing with a female actor who plays the role of a convict. As the events of the courtroom unfold, no one realises that there is an intrusion into the personal life of the woman and the rehearsal turns into a series of accusations. The cast questions her for carrying a child conceived out of wedlock, due to a former adulterous affair.

“The lines of fiction and reality start dissolving. One person’s fiction is the convict’s dark reality,” says Deevas Gupta, who adapted the play into Hindustani with an intention to make the language more contemporary.

If the play is able to bring out the real flavour of a courtroom, it’s because Tendulkar is said to have visited several courtrooms to get a real feel of a trial in session.

“When we came across the script three years ago, we were hooked onto it immediately mostly because it was shocking to us that a play written more than 50 years ago, holds the same relevance even now. Nothing has changed for women since then. That is the why the story needs to be told again and again because no better literature explains this issue,” Gupta adds.

“It portrays subconscious perceptions of how women are expected to sit, talk, live, behave, how many men can she talk to or be in a relationship with but when it comes to men, we don’t intrude in their life or ask questions,” he says, adding that they are not trying to find solutions but only raise more questions on societal conditioning.

