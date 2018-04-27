 Sudhanshu Pandey makes Kannada debut in Sudeep-starrer Kotigobba 3

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Known B-town face Sudhanshu Pandey who made his foray into South Indian films with Billa II, will now be making his Sandalwood debut with Kotigobba 3. The actor has been roped in to play the main antagonist in the film and will face off Sudeep in the film.

City Express had recently reported that the film directed by Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu has silently gone on floors. We caught up with Sudhanshu, who in a telephonic conversation said, “I guess word has spread to other industries about the films I have done in Kollywood. I have been getting a lot of offers from here. While I am yet to sign a project in Telugu, with Kotigobba 3, I am glad to have bagged my first film in Kannada," says Sudhanshu.

Sudhanshu Pandey

The actor says that he is at a stage, where the kind of role offered to him is of utmost importance. "This offer is all the more special since I will be working with Sudeep, who is one of the biggest superstars of the South. Playing the main villain opposite him is obviously an attractive offer,” he says, adding, “With every character I play, I make sure to better my skills as an actor and person. The role also has to take me a few steps ahead, professionally," he says.

Sudhanshu, who is waiting for his next big release with Rajinikanth in 2.0 says that his experience of working with actors down South has been phenomenal. "I have completely fallen in love with the South Indian industry. It started with Billa II,after which I got to be associated with the best actors and technicians of Kollywood. Ultimately, I got to work with the living legend, Rajinikanth. Ever time I come here, it has been a lesson in humility. Even with their kind of stardom and status, they are still so grounded. This, for me is always a big learning," he signs off.

Fun facts

Sudhanshu is an ex-member of first boy band in India named as "A Band of Boys" . He is releasing his first single on May 2. The song has been co-written and sung by him. He also features in the video.