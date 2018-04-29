Darshan to grace MLA audio launch 

By Express News Service

A still from MLA

Bigg Boss winner, Pratham has managed to get support from Sandalwood stars for his upcoming film, MLA. The film’s audio rights bought by PRK (owned by Puneeth Rajkumar) will be launched by Challenging star Darshan. The audio will be released on May 1. The film is directed by Mourya and has Sonal Monterio playing the female lead along with Malavika Avinash, Chandrakala among others in the cast.