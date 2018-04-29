Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan to grace MLA audio launch 

Bigg Boss winner, Pratham has managed to get support from Sandalwood stars for his upcoming film, MLA. The film’s audio rights bought by PRK (owned by Puneeth Rajkumar) will be launched by

Published: 29th April 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 06:21 AM

By Express News Service
A still from MLA

Bigg Boss winner, Pratham has managed to get support from Sandalwood stars for his upcoming film, MLA. The film’s audio rights bought by PRK (owned by Puneeth Rajkumar) will be launched by Challenging star Darshan. The audio will be released on May 1. The film is directed by Mourya and has Sonal Monterio playing the female lead along with Malavika Avinash, Chandrakala among others in the cast.  

