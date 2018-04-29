Mungaru Male 2 actor creates traffic awareness

By Express News Service

Neha Shetty

Two weeks before Neha Shetty and Akash Puri’s Telugu film Mehbooba hits the theatres, the two have caught attention with their short film titled Wear Helmet while Driving. An initiative by young director Jennifer Alphonsse, the one-minute film advocates safe driving.”Truly, it was not meant to be a promotional activity just before the film’s release. We just did the short film for a good cause.

Though we had shot this short film in March, around the same time we were shooting Mehbooba, it so happens that both are also being released around the same time,” says Neha, adding, “I am glad to be part of anything that can create awareness. In this short film, Akash and I are trying to spread the importance of wearing a helmet, atleast for the sake of loved ones.”

Neha, who scored high with her first Kannada film Mungaru Male 2 is equally excited about her Telugu debut Mehbooba. “The countdown has begun.I felt lucky to be launched by Shashank in Sandalwood. My first Telugu film has me associating with director Puri Jagannath where I’m paired opposite his son Akash. It’s by God’s grace that I’m being launched in the Telugu industry by the right director,” she says.

Mehbooba in Telugu is set to release on May 11.