Hariprriya’s 25th is based on a true incident

By Express News Service

Hariprriya and

Sumalatha

Hariprriya has everything going for her 25th film titled D/o Parvathamma, where she is sharing screen space with senior actor Sumalatha. The film’s title was announced on Sunday, 10 days after the shooting for the film began.

This film marks the debut of J Shankar, who has written the script.Featuring Hariprriya in the role of Vaidehi, an investigative officer, the story of D/o is said to be based on a real-life incident which took place in 2017.

The character Parthamma is played by Sumalatha.The film also features Prabhu of Urvi fame. He plays a pivotal role along with comedian Vishwa.D/o of Parvathamma has four producers coming together to invest in the film. The music is composed by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography is by Arul K Somasundaram.