I will be launching my son’s career this year: Ravi Shankar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ravi Shankar, an established actor in the Kannada industry, had announced that his son Adhvey Pudipeddi will be making his entry into films, and that he would be directing the latter’s debut.

If the latest developments are to go by, the father-son project is likely to take off this year. Adhvey, who recently completed his year-long course at The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, is back home and is prepping himself to be launched as a hero under his father’s guidance.

Ravi, also a known dubbing artiste, is currently working on the script.”This year I will be launching Adhvey’s film career. I will have more details to reveal once I finalise the subject. I had five subjects and the scripting process for one is going on,” says the one-film-old director, who willingly shared his son’s latest pictures with City Express.

The upcoming project will be Ravi’s second film as a director, the first being Durgi which he helmed 16 years ago. Ravi known for his roles as antagonist is game to play the same in his son’s film, provided the script demands it. Whether he will face the camera or remains behind will be known in the coming days.