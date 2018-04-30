Home Entertainment Kannada

I will be launching my son’s career this year: Ravi Shankar

Adhvey, back after a year-long course at The Lee Strasberg, is prepping himself to be launched 
as a hero 

Published: 30th April 2018 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

 

Ravi Shankar, an established actor in the Kannada industry, had announced that his son Adhvey Pudipeddi will be making his entry into films, and that he would be directing the latter’s debut.

 Ravi Shankar

If the latest developments are to go by, the father-son project is likely to take off this year. Adhvey, who recently completed his year-long course at The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, is back home and is prepping himself to be launched as a hero under his father’s guidance. 

Ravi,  also a known dubbing artiste, is currently working on the script.”This year I will be launching Adhvey’s film career. I will have more details to reveal once I finalise the subject. I had five subjects and the scripting process for one is going on,” says the one-film-old director, who willingly shared his son’s latest pictures with City Express. 

The upcoming project will be Ravi’s second film as a director, the first being Durgi which he helmed 16 years ago.  Ravi known for his roles as antagonist is game to play the same in his son’s film, provided the script demands it. Whether he will face the camera or remains behind will be known in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Hariprriya’s 25th is based on a true incident

Mungaru Male 2 actor creates traffic awareness

Darshan to grace MLA audio launch 

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple