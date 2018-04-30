Home Entertainment Kannada

Rashmika Mandanna has a game plan

The heroine of Yajamana is training to play a sportsperson in her next Telugu flick 

Published: 30th April 2018

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service
Rashmika Mandanna

Looks like actor Rashmika Mandanna doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to get into the skin of the character for her  upcoming film in Telugu. In between her busy shooting schedule for her Kannada film, Yajamana (starring Darshan), Rashmika is also training to play a sportsperson in her yet-to-titled flick with Vijay Devarakonda to be helmed by Bharat Kamma.   We’ve heard that when she is not shooting for on-going projects,  she is preparing herself for the sportsperson’s role. Towards this character, she is dedicating two months of her time before she starts shooting for the film.

Rashmika is currently training under the guidance of a National coach in an undisclosed location. The actor is keen to justify the role, which requires her to play a strong character. Though the sport is not being revealed, our sources tell us that she will be playing an athlete. She is keenly following international sportspersons as part of her homework for the role. “She wants to challenge herself with a tough character, and even didn’t mind sacrificing other  offers that have been pouring in,” sources told City Express.

Rashmika, who became a hit in Tollywood with Chalo, has been bagging some of the best films in the Telugu industry. While she has completed shoot for Vijayadevarakonda’s films directed by Parasuram, she has also been signed up for a project opposite Nani featuring Nagarjuna. But it’s this film on sports, that is keeping the actor on her toes. 

