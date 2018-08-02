Home Entertainment Kannada

Happy to know fans are possessive of me: Rashmika Mandanna on trolls

Romantic scene between Rashmika with Vijay Deverakonda sparks controversy

Rashmika Mandanna's romantic scenes with Vijay Devarakonda has not gone down well with her fans.

The actor was trolled by Twitterati who were upset that she went ahead with 'such scenes' despite being engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty. However, the Kirik Party heroine is not perturbed by the negative comments.

Instead, she is handling the situation with maturity. "I am happy to know that people are possessive of me. I can assure them that I will not disappoint them," she says.

"In my previous films, I've never been seen doing such scenes. This is probably why people are taken aback. But for an actor, who is just four- films-old, I am attempting to do different kinds of roles and genres," she says.

Had she been 'older' Rashmika feels that she wouldn't have faced the criticism she is facing today. "The comments wouldn't be the same for those in their mid-30s or 40s," she says, adding, "This Telugu film has a youth connect. It is a film that looks into the nuances of a relationship. As for the romance bit, it is only in one particular song, and not in the entire film.

Rashmika is going to let her film do the talking. "Isn't this a good sign?," she asks, adding, "I have taken up the challenge of doing something out of my comfort zone. I now wait for the audience to watch the film, after which they will have a different perspective. My work will talk for itself. In the years to come, I will have to show my versatility as an actor. This is just the beginning. That's all I have to say."

But, how is Rakshit reacting to Geetha Govindanam? "Raskhit said he loves the teaser and songs. He also mentioned that he is happy for me," she says.

