Rishab Shetty gets big-ticket film with Big B

While a beeline of actors have been making their foray into Hindi films, here is a director, Rishab Shetty, who has managed to get a big-ticket film with Big B.

While a beeline of actors have been making their foray into Hindi films, here is a director, Rishab Shetty, who has managed to get a big-ticket film with Big B. Rishabh, an established actor in Sandalwood, is likely to associate with Amitabh Bachchan soon.

The director, who had a suitable story for Big B, met him in Mumbai a month ago, a meeting he had kept under wraps until recently. "It's true that I met Amitabh Bachchan, but talks are in the initial stage. He liked the plot, which I still have to develop," says Rishab.

The director is also keen to rope in Sudeep in the film. "I have hinted at my interest to Sudeep, but I still have to get into a detailed discussion," the director says, adding,"I want to concentrate on this project and work on it sometime in 2019."

