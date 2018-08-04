Home Entertainment Kannada

Sandalwood to descend on audio launch of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho

With Ambareesh-starrer Ambi Ning Vayassaytho (directed by Gurudatha Ganiga) now in the post- production stage, the makers of the film are gearing up for a mega audio launch, likely to be held on

Published: 04th August 2018

Director Gurudatha Ganiga and Ambareesh on the sets of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho.

By Express News Service

With Ambareesh-starrer Ambi Ning Vayassaytho (directed by Gurudatha Ganiga) now in the post- production stage, the makers of the film are gearing up for a mega audio launch, likely to be held on August 10. The team is planning on getting the who's who of the Kannada industry together for the launch.

It's an attempt by the production house to make the occasion memorable. Rumour has it that a few actors and filmmakers from South India are also likely to be on the guestlist.

Meanwhile, the team plans to release the  lyrical video, the song of which is sketched based on Ambareesh characterisation. Interestingly, the lyrics of this track are written keeping in mind all the films that the Rebel star has been part of.

The film, made under Kichcha creations in association with Jack Manju, has music by Arjun Janya. Ambi also features Kiccha playing the younger version of Ambareesh, and Sruthi as  young Suhasini.

Ambi Ning Vayassaytho

