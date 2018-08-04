Who will share screen space with Yash in KGF?

A Sharadhaa By

The final song in Prashant Neel’s directorial KGF, which stars Yash, will be shot in the coming days. Speculations are rife that this track, a retro medley, will feature a south Indian heroine. Names doing the rounds include Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Raai Laxmi and Nora Fatehi.

“Big names from the south have been approached, and many of them have shown interest to part of the project. While talks are on with a few of them, it is just a matter a few days as to who will be finalised,” our source tells us.

On August 7, we are told, the makers will reveal the name of the heroine who will be sharing screen space with Yash, who is making a guest appearance with a special song in the film. The big-budget film has caught the attention of filmmakers across South Indian and Bollywood, too. While actors from Sandalwood are trying their luck in films in other languages, the recent past has seen big names (heroines in particular) show interest in Kannada films.

A multilingual film, KGF, made under Hombale films, is a period drama set in the 70s, and will see Yash foraying into different industries. Apart from Kannada, KGF will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film has model-turned heroine Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead, which is in its post-production stage.

It also features Achyuth Kumar, B Suresha, Vasishta Simha among others. The technical team comprises cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music director Ravi Basrur and art director Shivakumar.As Yash mentioned in his previous intereviw with City Express, KGF is all set to be the ‘pride of every Kannadiga’.