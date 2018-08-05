Home Entertainment Kannada

Bharath set to debut in Sandalwood with Suraj Kumar’s Akhil

Well-known south Indian actor, who has also made his mark in Bollywood, has been approached to play an antagonist in the film directed by Anup Antony; Shanvi Srivastava to play female lead

Published: 05th August 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bharath (Photo | Instagram)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Suraj Kumar is gearing up to make his Sandalwood debut this year, and makers of his film including director Anup Antony, are working doubly hard to ensure that the film is the best launch vehicle for the actor.

For Anup, this is his second film after Katha Vichitra  Titled Akhil, the film has roped in Shanvi Srivastava into the film, to play the female lead. Established Tamil actor Bharath will also be making his debut in Sandalwood with Akhil. Interestingly, the actor has been approached for an antagonistic role, and will face-off Suraj in the film.

Our source tells us that Bharath after hearing the script and his character, has given a go-ahead. “With Suraj in the lead, the team was keen to bring in a certain amount of freshness with its cast. After much thought, they felt Bharath would suit the role. Now, it is just a matter of time before the actor signs the dotted line. 

The production house is likely to make an official announcement soon,” our source adds. Bharath of Kaadhal fame is a known face in Kollywood,  and has also made his mark in Mollywood, Tollywood and Bollywood. This will be his first Kannada film. On the technical front, the film has V Harikrishna as music director and Abhilash Kalathi as the film’s cinematographer.

Last minute work in terms of casting is being finalised for the film, which will go on floors from mid-September.

Bharath

