Shivarajkumar's Tagaru marks milestone as it hits 25-week run

The actor credits director Suri and producer Srikant for film Tagaru’s long run. He says it’s not just the cast of the film but its content that determines its success.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Shiva Rajkumar starrer Tagaru.

By Express News Service

In a day and age where movies are screened in theatres not beyond a couple of weeks, Tagaru’s feat is rare. This week, the film will clock a 25- week run.

The Shivarajkumar-starrer, directed by Suri, has raised the bar with the film completing 25 weeks. It has created an all-time record in Shantala theatre, Mysuru.

“I have seen films run for 25 weeks in my career. In recent times, this is one of the few films to have such a long run. I am very happy and credit this to director Suri and producer Srikanth who made it possible to make Tagaru. It’s a big boost for me,” says Shivarajkumar.

He feels that scripts with an ‘audience connect’ is what determines the success of a film.

“It’s not just the hero, heroine or superstar in the film that matters. It’s overall content and the importance given to each character that makes a film. And that’s what worked in Tagaru’s favour. Here, apart from my role, Dolly’s character was also given as much importance. Even Shiva, the cockroach had its part to play. That’s the beauty of this film,” he says.

Such a milestone is possible only when a producer takes that interest: Suri

“Today, the way films run is such that in the first and second weeks of a film’s release, it mainly has audience who’ve heard about the film watching it. In the third week, the film sees a repeat audience, and the fourth is the last chance for those who have not seen the film to watch it. So, as director of Tagaru, I feel happy to see a 25-week poster across the state,” says Suri, adding, “Such milestones are possible only if the producers show interest. At the end of the day, the success of a film hinges on producers,” he says. 

This milestone in my first venture will take me a long way

While KP Srikanth is grateful to have crossed a milestone in his very first productional venture, he hopes that this film will take him a long way.

“The entire fraternity is joining the celebrations. Yash, Sudeep, Santhosh Ananddramm among others have made a special mention on social media. It feels good,” he says. 

