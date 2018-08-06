Ayogya Hindi dubbing rights sold before release

By Express News Service

Ayogya has has everything going well for debutant director Mahesh Kumar and actors Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram. While each and every song from the film is creating a new record, the

latest news from the makers is that the film’s Hindi dubbing rights have been sold even

before the film’s release.

And this, for a huge price, likely to be a milestone in Sathish’s career.

Right now, Ayogya is with the censor board, and is aiming at an Independence week release. However, it will officially be announced only once they get a go-ahead from the Censor Board.

The film also features

Chikkanna, Rangayana Raghu and Ravishankar, who play prominent roles. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Preeth.