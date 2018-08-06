Muniratna Kurukshetra audio launch on August 27

By Express News Service

There’s much anticipation for mythological drama, Muniratna Kurukshetra’s release. But the buzz the movie has created has left fans awaiting even its audio launch. The Darshan-starrer was to have its audio launch at the end of July, but now, it seems that it has been postponed to the end of August.

Lahari Velu of Lahari Audio Company, who has the music rights of the film, confirmed the news to City Express. “The audio will be released in a grand launch on August 27. Work is on full swing. Guestlist, venue and time details, will be finalised soon,” says Velu.

The music album comprises four major songs, along with shlokas and skanda padya. While the music is scored by V Harikrishna, the lyrics are by Nagendra Prasad. Right now, the film is said to be in the process of DI.

Darshan’s 50th film,

Muniratna Kurukshetra is directed by Naganna, Nagendra Prasad along with two other directors. The film also features an impressive cast including Ambareesh, V Ravichandran, Arjuna Sarja, Ravi Shankar, Nikhil Kumar, Sneha, Meghana Raj, Hariprriya, Sonu Sood, Danish Aktar Saifi among others. The cinematography is by Jayanan Vincent.