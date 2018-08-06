Santhosh Ananddram to announce film’s title around Ganesha habba?

By Express News Service

For those who are eagerly waiting to know the title of Puneeth Rajkumar’s next film with Santhosh Ananddram, here is a small update. In all likelihood, the director of Raajakumara plans to reveal it around Ganesha Chaturthi.

Santhosh, who will be focusing on a social issue in the film, had initially hinted that the title would be from one of Dr Rajkumar’s 205 films. And that has kept the audience, especially Puneeth fans, guessing further. Now, it’s just a matter of time before which details will be announced.

The film produced under Hombable Films banner, which brings together the hit combination of Santhosh Ananddram and Puneeth Rajkumar, is generating a lot of interest even before going on floors.