Shruti Prakash bags Fidaa

Ram Vinay Gowda, who is making his directorial debut,  is working on a subject inspired by a real-life
incident that took place in Mysuru in 2009; Harshan Gowda to play lead

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor and singer Sruthi Prakash, who became a household name with Bigg Boss Season 5, is hoping to get a foothold in the Kannada industry soon. Which is why, she is selective in her projects. On the verge of completing shoot for her first film, Londonalli Lambodara, Shruti has already bagged her second flick. This time, she will be part of Ram Vinay Gowda’s debut directorial venture that will feature Harshan Gowda in the lead.

Harshan, who made a transition from the small screen to the big screen, has completed shooting for his first film, Kaadu Male, which is now in post-production stage.

Confirming the news of his debut film, Ram says that his film has only been possible because of the support from producer Jagadish ST Gowda, who is the ‘backbone’ of the venture. “Although I have worked in short films, this will be my first feature film. Though title Fidaa might remind us of the Telugu film, (which starred Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi) mine is based on a straightforward issue. I chose the title because it went well with the storyline,” says Ram, whose film is based on a true life event that took place in Mysuru in 2009.

He adds,  “I have been working on this script over the last two-and-a-half years. I pitched a trailer to the producer, who was impressed with the concept and came forward to invest in it, under the banner, Shree Anjanadri Cinemas,” he says.

A photo shoot will take place on August 17 in Goa. The film is likely to go on floors from September. “With the lead cast set, we are in the process of finalising the rest of the actors and technicians.  Meanwhile, we will wait for Shruti to complete the patchwork of her first film. In all likelihood we will kickstart the film by end of September, he says.

