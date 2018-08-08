Home Entertainment Kannada

Aravinnd Iyer to act in a webseries

Titled Hate You Romeo, the series is produced by Shivarajkumar’s daughter Niveditha. It is made under Shree Mutthu Cine Services, in association with Sakkath studio headed by Pradeep.

By Express News Service

Aravinnd Iyer, who is making his silver screen debut with Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, will now be trying his hand at webseries.

Directors of the Loose Connection - Esham Khan and Haseen Khan--are both writing and directing the project. Aravinnd,  a huge fan of international webseries is happy to try his hands in web series project in Kannada, which is planned to be executed at a global level.

Actors like Saif Ali Khan, Madhavan in Hindi and Jagapathi Babu in Telugu have been part of webseries. Aravind, who is playing the lead says, “This medium helps reach more people, and is as challenging as any big screen project.”

This seven-episode series of 30 minutes each, will mostly be shot in Vietnam. Some scenes will be shot in Bengaluru. They will be heading to Vietnam in mid-August before which the production house will reveal the heroine. We hear that she is a Kannada girl, who is known nationally.

Shree Mutthu Cine Services Sakkath studio

Comments

