Muhurath of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger on September 12

Titled Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, the filmmakers are almost done with the prep work and are ready to start shooting on September 18.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Niveditha

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Tagaru continues to run successfully in its 25th week, director Suri, is working on his next. Titled Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, the filmmakers are almost done with the prep work and are ready to start shooting on September 18.

Dhananjay

The muhurath of the film, starring Dhananjay and Niveditha in the leads, has been fixed for September 12, which is also Gowri habba.  

The film presented by Geetha Shivarajkumar will be produced by KP Srikanth.  Having caught attention with the film’s title, a suggestion by the director’s son, Prithvi, the team is clearly thinking out-of-the-box. However, it is touted as an out and out commercial flick.

Dhananjay, who has been the talk of the town for his antagonist role in Tagaru, is currently shooting for Kannada / Telugu bilingual, Bhairavageetha, and will be joining the sets of Suri’s film from September. While the female lead is played by Niveditha (who essays the role of Devika), two more heroines who will play pivotal roles will be finalised shortly.

Shoot will begin in Bengaluru and then move to Mumbai. As part of the technical team, Suri has roped in Maasti Manju, as dialogue writer, Charan Raj as the film’s music director, and Deepu S Kumar as editor. Cinematographer, Shekar is also on board.

