Cinematographer Kabir Lal turns director

By Express News Service

Kabir Lal, who has associated as cinematographer for more than 100 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, is now turning director. For his debut directorial in Kannada, he has picked up the rights of Spanish film, Julias Eyes. The thriller will also be made in Tamil and Telugu.

The cinematographer, known for his picturisation in films like Pardes, Apne, Yuvaraaj, and Welcome Back, says he has been longing to turn director for a long time, and was in search of a good script. "When I saw Julias Eyes, I thought it was the best to begin with. I found the film so gripping that I watched it at one go non stop. It is an opportunity to collaborate on the remake of this cult classic, and I am looking forward to bringing it to the Indian masses in multiple languages," he says.

The film will have his son, Syed Shahid Lal as cinematographer. "Our family has a history with cinematography. My father SS Lal was a DoP for various films, and I inherited his interest. Now, my son who has assisted me for four years, will associating as DoP for my first directorial venture. Syed has also assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the latest Hindi film, Padmavat," he says.

Kabir tells us that his connection with Kannada films goes back a long way, and Sandalwood has always been his first love. "I started my career as cinematographer in Kannada, and was associated with nearly 25 films. My first movie as a DoP was with Vishnuvardhan in Kartavya, I also had the opportunity to work with Dr Rajkumar, Ambareesh, Tiger Prabhakar, Anant Nag among other actors," he says.

Kabir's version of the Spanish film will be a thriller and revenge drama. "We have got the rights of the film and are only picking up the soul of the film. The movie will be adapted to Indian sensibilities," says Kabir, adding, 'The story is of a woman who is slowly losing her sight, but is trying to investigate a mysterious death of her twin sister.

The team planning to go on floors from November are now in the process of finalising the star cast. "I want to associate with establish artistes for this film. The film made in three south Indian languages will have different cast," he says.