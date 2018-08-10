Nikhil Kumar reacts to critics on Seetharama Kalyana teaser

By Express News Service

The latest teaser of Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer Seetharama Kalyana released in Ramanagara hit millions of views, but at the same time had criticism coming in. The reason being, the fights choreographed by stunt brothers Ram and Laxman was influenced by various Telugu films.

To which Nikhil responds saying,"Every master or director has their own pattern of making. Having said that, this is the same fights that even Kannada audiences have liked when they watched it in Telugu. If they get the same concept in Kannada, it is as good as watching a Tollywood film. Our attempt was to cater to the audience and people are happy."

"We are getting more love than hate. However, for those who felt the teaser was disappointing, we will work on it and come out with a better trailer and film too," adds Nikhil.

As for the status of the film directed by Harsha, the team is shooting their fifth action sequences, which is the climax.

"Talkie portions are to be completed this month and we plan to begin filming the songs in September," says Nikhil, who has also come out with the release plan.

"We are hoping to release in either October or November. But it all depends on when Muniratna Kurukshetra would release. Discussions are on, and the plan is to come out at the right time," he says.