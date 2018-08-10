Home Entertainment Kannada

Nikhil reacts to critics on Seetharama Kalyana teaser

The latest teaser of Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer Seetharama Kalyana released in Ramanagara hit millions of views, but at the same time had criticism coming in.

Published: 10th August 2018 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The latest teaser of Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer Seetharama Kalyana released in Ramanagara hit millions of views, but at the same time had criticism coming in. The reason being, the fights choreographed by stunt brothers Ram and Laxman was influenced by various Telugu films.

To which Nikhil responds saying,"Every master or director has their own pattern of making. Having said that, this is the same fights that even Kannada audiences have liked when they watched it in Telugu. If they get the same concept in Kannada, it is as good as watching a Tollywood film. Our attempt was to cater to the audience and people are happy."

"We are getting more love than hate. However, for those who felt the teaser was disappointing, we will work on it and come out with a better trailer and film too," adds Nikhil.
As for the status of the film directed by Harsha,  the team is shooting their fifth action sequences, which is the climax.

"Talkie portions are to be completed this month and we plan to begin filming the songs in September," says Nikhil, who has also come out with the release plan.

"We are hoping to release in either October or November. But it all depends on when Muniratna Kurukshetra would release. Discussions are on, and the plan is to come out at the right time," he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala