Tamannaah Bhatia excited about giving retro twist to 'KGF'

Yash and Tamannaah sport retro look in KGF
By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia says she had fun shooting for a "retro number" in the period drama "KGF".

Tamannaah shot for the recreated version of the song "Jokae naanu balliya minchu", a song which was picturised on late Vijayalalitha in director Rajkumar's Kannada film "Paropakari".

"This is the first time I will be doing a retro number. I've never had such a fun-filled fulfilling experience like I did on this dance sequence. It is a retro cabaret set-up and I've never attempted to do this before so, it was a learning experience of sorts," Tamannaah said in a statement to IANS.

The song has been choreographed by Jani Master and styled by costume designer Archa Mehta. Apart from Tamannaah, the song will feature glimpses of Yash and Srinidhi Shetty.

The film is being helmed by director Prashanth, and will have Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi versions. Yash plays Rocky in "KGF", which spans across the 1970 and early 1980 era.

