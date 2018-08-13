Home Entertainment Kannada

B Jayashree to play mother to Raghavendra Rajkumar in Ammana Mane

Film directed by Nikhil Manju will see the Nanjundi Kalyana hero making a comeback to silver screen after a hiatus; muhurath on August 15, shoot to begin on September 5

Published: 13th August 2018

By Express News Service

City Express had earlier reported that Raghavendra Rajkumar was going to be making a comeback to acting after a long break, and would be essaying a lead role in Nikhil Manju’s upcoming directorial, Ammana Mane.

As the film’s muhurath on August 15 approaches, the makers reveal the first look of Raghavendra in the film where he is donning a 50-year-old’s character. Incidentally, the day of the muhurath also happens to the actor’s birthday.

The makers have also roped in popular actor and dubbing artiste, B Jayashree to play mother to Raghavendra Rajkumar, while Manasi Sudhir another theatre artiste will be playing wife to Raghavendra Rajkumar in the film that also has  Rohini Nagesh part of the cast.  

With the lead cast set and muhurath date fixed, the director plans to roll with the film from September 5. Produced by Athmashree and R S Kumar, the film’s story is written by Sreelalithe. While B Shivanand is the dialogue writer, the music is scored by Sameer Kulkarni for lyrics written by Manojava Galagali. PVR Swamy is the cinematographer and  N Aditya Kunigal is the editor.

