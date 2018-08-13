Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan to play Bhagat Singh in Inspector Vikram

Challenging Star to make guest appearance in Prajwal Devaraj-starrer; dons avatar of a freedom fighter

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Darshan will be making a special appearance in Prajwal Devaraj-starrer, Inspector Vikram. The film, directed by Narasimha, has the actor essaying the role of Bhagat Singh. TheChallenging star, who has been shooting over the last one week, completed his portions on Sunday.

City Express got hold of stills from the film where Darshan dons a new avatar -- that of a freedom fighter. Prajwal and Bhavana have a few scenes with the actor. The director has made it clear that the film is not a biopic. The connection between a freedom fighter and Prajwal in the commercial entertainer, is something that the makers are keeping a surprise.

Seventy five percent of the shoot is complete, and what remains to be shot are the songs. The team is awaiting for Ramesh Aravind on the sets with whom they have a major sequence to shoot. Top artistes of Sandalwood are part of the cast, and interestingly, this film will see Ramesh donning a negative role opposite Prajwal.

The film’s music is by Anoop Seelin, cinematography by Naveen Kumar, and art direction by Sathish and Srinivas.

