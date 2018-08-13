Stunt master Vinod Kumar credits D Boss for encouragement

By Express News Service

Stunt master Vinod Kumar is currently choreographing stunts for the Challenging Star, who will make a guest appearance in Inspector Vikram. Only a few know that the seasoned stunt director’s equation with Darshan goes back to many years.

Before turning stunt director, Vinod started as a fight master at the age of 19. He was introduced to this field by KD Venkatesh, whom he considers his guru and godfather. “In the last 16 years of my career, I have worked as fighter for seven years. I later assisted my master for three years before I became a stunt choreographer,” he says.

Predominantly, Vinod has worked in Kannada films with his first individual project being Duniya Vijay-starrer, Jayamanna Maga. Incidentally, he has mostly associated with Darshan till date. “Darshan sir and I have worked together in 10 films. He’s a humble human being and actor. He has always stood up for his people, and encourages local talent. I consider it a blessing to be associating with him and other actor,” he says.

With the changing scenario in the film industry, Vinod understands a film’s concept in addition to the actor’s strengths. “Cinema is a director’s vision, and I make it a point to understand the thought-process of the filmmaker based on which I take it forward,” he says.