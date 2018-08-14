‘Ayogya has every sign of being a successful film’ 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Sathish Ninasam says he has no qualms playing a character of an ‘unfit’ person for the film Ayogya. The title stands for ‘unfit’. Ask what pushed him to play such a role, and he says, “Is there anyone who is as truthful as Satya Harischandra? Likewise, there is no one who can be called the ‘fittest’. It’s the situations that lead certain people to deal with difficult circumstances. My policy is not to hurt anybody or backstab anyone. It’s about me and my character in Ayogya,” he adds.

So, was Sathish okay to be called ‘unfit’? “The fact is Ayogya sounds pleasing to the ears,” he says and laughs. “The character I play in the film is that of an unemployed youth, and the filmmaker didn’t find a better slang. Today, a girl’s parents want their prospective son-in-law to be either an engineer or a doctor or someone working in an IT firm. Rest of the job profiles are usually considered unfit for marriage proposals and one of these ‘unfit’ job profiles includes a farmer. That’s one of the focus in Ayogya. The film stresses on the point that every job is important and every profile holds a better place in society,” he adds.

Audience love to watch Sathish do a village-based subject and that is where his roots are. “I am aware of it, and would work towards doing at least one film a year, that has a backdrop of a village. I also want to concentrate on films that let me travel across Karnataka,” he says. The story of Ayogya is said in a humorous way and in Sathish’s style. “There is a little change in my overall outlook and my treatment towards the character. Audience will notice a huge difference in the Sathish they have been watching since a decade now. There is heroism added to my character, along with few other elements. Ayogya had me do workouts, tone my body and train myself in dancing. In fact, I took a little more effort in my styling and with the dialogue delivery. All this was done to cleverly handle the role. And, of course, I have made sure that the humour is maintained,” he says.

Sathish, who always wants his films to do well, is very confident about Ayogya. “In my film journey, I have experimented with different films and I have been watching movies of various genres in Kannada and other languages. I am confident that this kind of subjects work well. To be honest, I have watched Ayogya at least 15 times and enjoyed it every time. I never got bored. The content is good and will keep the audience entertained for throughout the film of two-and-a-half hours,” says Sathish, adding, “Usually I would say, I have done my best and I’d like to leave the rest to the people to judge. But this time, I am sure that it will be a film that will be liked by everybody. I assure that Ayogya will bring back the confidence of directors and producers in me. Also, it will bring back crowd to theatres who will exit with a big smile on their faces.”

Rachita Ram plays the female lead in the film and Ravishankar essays the role of a villain. There’s Chikkanna, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila and Kuri Pratap among others in the huge cast. Sathish makes sure to credit all this to debutant director Mahesh Kumar and producer T R Chandrashekar. “Ayogya has every sign of being a successful film,” he signs off.The film has Arjun Janya’s music and

cinematography by Preeth.